ENGLISH CORNER

Culture et idées

Recent item : articles of Reporterre translated in English

• A Paradoxical Relationship with Power : interview with Vanessa Jérôme, September 15,2021.

• Fighting the Patriarchy to Save the Planet, August 17, 2021.

• Mounting evidence suggests mink farms in China could be the cradle of Covid-19, January 14, 2021.

• Reporterre : A French online daily highlighting the plight of our environment, May 4, 2019.

Articles from Hervé Kempf

- The Zad and the global civil war, April 13, 2018.

- Macron’s summit fails to adress root causes of crisis, December 13, 2017.

- Mr. Trump’s decision on climate threatens world peace, June 2, 2017.

- Macron, Old World President, May 23, 2017.

- The anarchists’ bread

- Hervé Kempf spoke at the Degrowth Conference 2014, at the workshop : For a specific degrowth : Against oligarchies (3 September 2014).

. Text of presentation :

- Brittany villages blazing a trail in energy self-sufficiency (5 May 2013).

- Degrowth : instruction manual (5 April 2013).

- The man who discovered that shale is bad for the climate (7 November 2012).

- From oligarchy to the new challenge of global politics (May 4th, 2012).

- When China is slowing down (January 1, 2012).

- « Black Forest goes green », The Guardian Weekly (November 25, 2011).

- Democracy, oligarchy, ecology (June 24, 2011).

- Waste collectors in the South want to assert their role in the fight against greenhouse effect. (January 6, 2011).

- Salary ceiling : a level for change (January 3, 2011).

- Peak Oil Happened in 2006 (November 24, 2010).

- American Chernobyl (June 20, 2010).

- Degrowth and inequality : the link between ecological and social crisis : Presentation at the plenary session of the 2d Conference on Economic Degrowth (Barcelona, March 26, 2010)

- Decision time on climate (Feb 23, 2010)

- Losing the North (April 20, 2009)

- Obama and the End of the Party (March, 2009)

- Al Gore’s interview : Democracy and climate, October 11, 2006.

- Other articles located by Chelsea Green

Readings of How the rich are destroying the earth :

- « Toppling the oligarchs », by Hugh Warwick, Resurgence.

- « How the Rich Are Destroying the Planet : A Review », by Leslie Thatcher, Truthout.

- Quoted :

- Less Than Zero : the 1 Percent and the Fate of the Earth, Paul Street, The Indypendent, (December 9th, 2011).

- The World Seen from a Hilltop, James Keye, The dissident voice (December 10th, 2011).

Interviews :

- Video : How the rich are destroying the earth.

- « Change the System to Save the Planet », with Marcela Valenta, IPS News (28 september 2011).

- Video : About TV, free market economy, perspectives , with Andrés Hax, Revista Ñ (30 september 2011).

