Culture et idées

ENGLISH CORNER

Hervé Kempf
16 septembre 2021 à 00h35, Mis à jour le 29 septembre 2021 à 15h51

Durée de lecture : 3 minutes

Culture et idées

Recent item : articles of Reporterre translated in English

A Paradoxical Relationship with Power : interview with Vanessa Jérôme, September 15,2021.

Fighting the Patriarchy to Save the Planet, August 17, 2021.

Mounting evidence suggests mink farms in China could be the cradle of Covid-19, January 14, 2021.

Reporterre : A French online daily highlighting the plight of our environment, May 4, 2019.

Articles from Hervé Kempf

-  The Zad and the global civil war, April 13, 2018.

-  Macron’s summit fails to adress root causes of crisis, December 13, 2017.

-  Mr. Trump’s decision on climate threatens world peace, June 2, 2017.

-  Macron, Old World President, May 23, 2017.

-  The anarchists’ bread

-  Hervé Kempf spoke at the Degrowth Conference 2014, at the workshop : For a specific degrowth : Against oligarchies (3 September 2014).

. Text of presentation :

-  Brittany villages blazing a trail in energy self-sufficiency (5 May 2013).

-  Degrowth : instruction manual (5 April 2013).

-  The man who discovered that shale is bad for the climate (7 November 2012).

-  From oligarchy to the new challenge of global politics (May 4th, 2012).

-  When China is slowing down (January 1, 2012).

-  « Black Forest goes green », The Guardian Weekly (November 25, 2011).

-  Democracy, oligarchy, ecology (June 24, 2011).

-  Waste collectors in the South want to assert their role in the fight against greenhouse effect. (January 6, 2011).

-  Salary ceiling : a level for change (January 3, 2011).

-  Peak Oil Happened in 2006 (November 24, 2010).

-  American Chernobyl (June 20, 2010).

-  Degrowth and inequality : the link between ecological and social crisis : Presentation at the plenary session of the 2d Conference on Economic Degrowth (Barcelona, March 26, 2010)

-  Decision time on climate (Feb 23, 2010)

-  Losing the North (April 20, 2009)

-  Obama and the End of the Party (March, 2009)

-  Al Gore’s interview : Democracy and climate, October 11, 2006.

-  Other articles located by Chelsea Green

...................................

Readings of How the rich are destroying the earth :

-  « Toppling the oligarchs », by Hugh Warwick, Resurgence.

-  « How the Rich Are Destroying the Planet : A Review », by Leslie Thatcher, Truthout.

-  Quoted :

-  Less Than Zero : the 1 Percent and the Fate of the Earth, Paul Street, The Indypendent, (December 9th, 2011).

-  The World Seen from a Hilltop, James Keye, The dissident voice (December 10th, 2011).

...................................

Interviews :

-  Video : How the rich are destroying the earth.

-  « Change the System to Save the Planet », with Marcela Valenta, IPS News (28 september 2011).

-  Video : About TV, free market economy, perspectives , with Andrés Hax, Revista Ñ (30 september 2011).

