Tribune — Culture et idées
For press freedom and democracy, Bolloré must be stopped
Vincent Bolloré in Paris in 2017. - © Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP
Durée de lecture : 13 minutesCulture et idées Libertés
StopBolloré collective, which includes Reporterre, calls for mobilization to defend the right to information. The media empire of this French billionaire and the reactionary ideology it promotes are a danger to press freedom and democracy.
Printed media, radio stations, television channels, book publishers, communication groups, video game developers, polling organisations, venues… In just a few years, Vincent Bolloré has built up an invasive media empire to promote his reactionary ideological ambitions.
In the publishing industry alone, he will soon own more than 70 % of educational books ; 50 % of all new paperbacks ; almost one hundred publishing firms ; and hence he will have a near monopoly of the book distribution market.
This concentration of media ownership is unprecedented in French history. It negates democratic principles that have been guaranteed since World War II. The progress made regarding freedom of the press has been seriously hindered — in particular the right to impart information and protect media rights. The French public look on incredulously while a retrograde revolution is taking place and we must take urgent measures to counter it.
Since the liberation of France, information has not been considered a commercial product but, rather, a cultural tool. It is an accepted fact that the media can only fulfil its mission « in and through freedom », and that it is only free when it depends « neither on the power of the government nor on financial powers but on the conscience of journalists and readers alone » (Declaration of the Rights and Obligations of the Free Press, 1945).
An attack on pluralism
Today, this democratic tradition, which is essential to the rule of law, is in jeopardy. When one corporation concentrates and rules over such a large number of news and publishing companies, pluralism and debate become meaningless. When newsrooms and publishing houses are under this corporate control, the freedom of journalists and authors no longer exists. It makes no sense to talk about media independence when all these outlets are subjected to the will of one man.
When questioned by the senators, Vincent Bolloré claimed that his motives were not political but strictly economic. In truth, his media outlets deliver a sinister ideology on a daily basis.
An extreme example of this is the TV channel CNews on which debates give way to outrageous and abusive polemics, the choice of guests flouts pluralism and the editorial line is obsessed with far-right themes. The channel is becoming a platform for hate, racist, homophobic and sexist rhetoric ; a stage for chauvinistic businessmen to promote themselves ; a forum to advocate violence ; where conspiracy theories and climate denial are normalised ; and subsequently, a place where prejudice triumphs against science and truth. It is in breach of the ethics of journalism, and is no longer about informing citizens but about transforming their minds.
Fear-based management and abusive lawsuits
To achieve his ends, Bolloré uses the same methods that won him his reputation in the corporate world : using fear-based management tactics such as forced redundancies and declining working conditions. How many journalists have lost their jobs for daring to exercise their professional rights to freedom of expression in his media conglomerate ? How many authors have been refused publication ? How many have been intimidated by abusive lawsuits ?
The Bolloré empire is a corporation that aims to use its economic power to control information to acquire political power, establish an anti-democratic hegemony and ultimately, destroy freedom.
The StopBolloré collective was created by a civil society coalition committed to denouncing and ending this process, and in doing so to defend democracy and the rule of law.
First signatories :
Organisations :
ATTAC, ANT EDITIONS, BASTA, BLAST, ASSOCIATION DES JOURNALISTES ECONOMIQUES ET FINANCIERS, AC ! GIRONDE, AFRIQUE XXI, COLLECTIF AGGIORNAMENTO HISTOIRE-GÉOGRAPHIE, ASSOCIATION DES PROFESSEURS DE SCIENCES ÉCONOMIQUES ET SOCIALES (APSES), ASSOCIATION DES PROFESSEURES D’HISTOIRE-GEOGRAPHIE (APHG), ASSOCIATION DES JOURNALISTES ECRIVAINS POUR LA NATURE ET L’ECOLOGIE (JNE), ASSOCIATION DES JOURNALISTES SCIENTIFIQUES DE LA PRESSE D’INFORMATION (AJSPI) CFDT JOURNALISTES, REVUE CONTRETEMPS, LA CGT, COLLECTIF BIENVENUE, CONVENTION POUR UNE REPUBLIQUE ECOLOGIQUE, LES ECONOMISTES ATTERES, INTERET A AGIR, EDITIONS AGONE, EDITIONS DU DETOUR, EDITIONS LIBERTALIA, EDITIONS UTOPIA, EDITIONS DIVERGENCES, EDITIONS ARCANE 17, KIKLOS EDITIONS, EDITIONS DU CROQUANT, EDITIONS SYLLEPSES, EDITIONS AU DIABLE VAUVERT, EDITIONS DU FAUBOURG, EDITIONS DE L’ECHIQUIER, EDITIONS MF, REVUE ECARTS D’IDENTITE - MIGRATION EGALITE INTERCULTURALITE, FAKIR, FÉDÉRATION DE PARIS DE LA LIGUE DES DROITS DE L’HOMME, LA FCPE, FRUSTRATION MAGAZINE, FÉDÉRATION NATIONALE DE LA MAISON DES POTES , FONDATION COPERNIC, JOURNAL CQFD, LA MAISON DES POTES, LA REVUE DESSINEE, LA REVUE REGARDS, LE MEDIA, LE QUOTIDIEN AOC, LE SYNDICAT NATIONAL DES JOURNALISTES, LE SYNDICAT NATIONAL DES JOURNALISTES CGT , LES CEMEA, LES JOURS , L’OBSERVATOIRE DES MULTINATIONALES , LA MAISON DES POTES - MAISON DE L’EGALITE, MOUVEMENT CONTRE LE RACISME ET POUR L’AMITIE ENTRE LES PEUPLES, MOUVEMENT UTOPIA, LES MIDIS DU MIE, OSONS CAUSER, OBSERVATOIRE NATIONAL DE L’EXTREME-DROITE, POLITIS, PRENONS LA UNE, REPORTERRE, REPORTERS EN COLERE, SDJ DE MEDIAPART, SECTION CGT DE MEDIAPART, SOCIETE DES PERSONNELS DE L’HUMA, SOLIDAIRES, YOUPRESS, MENSUEL LE RAVI, REVUE MEMOIRES EN JEU, REVUE MULTITUDES, COLLECTIF NATIONAL POUR LE DROIT DES FEMMES, SOCIÉTÉ DES REDACTEURS DE L’OBS, COLLECTIF INFORMER N’EST PAS UN DÉLIT (INPD), LIMBO, REFLETS.INFO, PRIX ALBERT LONDRES, FEDERATION INTERNATIONALE DES JOURNALISTES, FÉDÉRATION EUROPÉENNE DES JOURNALISTES
, CONFEDERATION NATIONALE DU LOGEMENT, REVUE EN ATTENDANT NADEAU LA ZEP (ZONE D’EXPRESSION POPULAIRE), COLLECTIF LES MIDIS DU MIE, RADIO LA CLÉ DES ONDES, NANTES RÉVOLTÉE, UNION DES CLUBS DE LA PRESSE DE FRANCE ET FRANCOPHONES (UCP2F), LES MOUTONS ÉLECTRIQUES, LA SCJ DE SUD OUEST, LA SOCIÉTÉ DES JOURNALISTES DE 60 MILLIONS DE CONSOMMATEURS, L’ASSOCIATION UN BOUT DES MÉDIAS, VIGILANCE ET INITIATIVES SYNDICALES ANTIFASCISTES (VISA),
Personalities :
