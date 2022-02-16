For press freedom and democracy, Bolloré must be stopped

Tribune — Culture et idées

StopBolloré collective, which includes Reporterre, calls for mobilization to defend the right to information. The media empire of this French billionaire and the reactionary ideology it promotes are a danger to press freedom and democracy.

Printed media, radio stations, television channels, book publishers, communication groups, video game developers, polling organisations, venues… In just a few years, Vincent Bolloré has built up an invasive media empire to promote his reactionary ideological ambitions.

In the publishing industry alone, he will soon own more than 70 % of educational books ; 50 % of all new paperbacks ; almost one hundred publishing firms ; and hence he will have a near monopoly of the book distribution market.

This concentration of media ownership is unprecedented in French history. It negates democratic principles that have been guaranteed since World War II. The progress made regarding freedom of the press has been seriously hindered — in particular the right to impart information and protect media rights. The French public look on incredulously while a retrograde revolution is taking place and we must take urgent measures to counter it.

Since the liberation of France, information has not been considered a commercial product but, rather, a cultural tool. It is an accepted fact that the media can only fulfil its mission « in and through freedom », and that it is only free when it depends « neither on the power of the government nor on financial powers but on the conscience of journalists and readers alone » (Declaration of the Rights and Obligations of the Free Press, 1945).

An attack on pluralism

Today, this democratic tradition, which is essential to the rule of law, is in jeopardy. When one corporation concentrates and rules over such a large number of news and publishing companies, pluralism and debate become meaningless. When newsrooms and publishing houses are under this corporate control, the freedom of journalists and authors no longer exists. It makes no sense to talk about media independence when all these outlets are subjected to the will of one man.

When questioned by the senators, Vincent Bolloré claimed that his motives were not political but strictly economic. In truth, his media outlets deliver a sinister ideology on a daily basis.

An extreme example of this is the TV channel CNews on which debates give way to outrageous and abusive polemics, the choice of guests flouts pluralism and the editorial line is obsessed with far-right themes. The channel is becoming a platform for hate, racist, homophobic and sexist rhetoric ; a stage for chauvinistic businessmen to promote themselves ; a forum to advocate violence ; where conspiracy theories and climate denial are normalised ; and subsequently, a place where prejudice triumphs against science and truth. It is in breach of the ethics of journalism, and is no longer about informing citizens but about transforming their minds.

Fear-based management and abusive lawsuits

To achieve his ends, Bolloré uses the same methods that won him his reputation in the corporate world : using fear-based management tactics such as forced redundancies and declining working conditions. How many journalists have lost their jobs for daring to exercise their professional rights to freedom of expression in his media conglomerate ? How many authors have been refused publication ? How many have been intimidated by abusive lawsuits ?

The Bolloré empire is a corporation that aims to use its economic power to control information to acquire political power, establish an anti-democratic hegemony and ultimately, destroy freedom.

The StopBolloré collective was created by a civil society coalition committed to denouncing and ending this process, and in doing so to defend democracy and the rule of law.

First signatories :

Organisations :

ATTAC, ANT EDITIONS, BASTA, BLAST, ASSOCIATION DES JOURNALISTES ECONOMIQUES ET FINANCIERS, AC ! GIRONDE, AFRIQUE XXI, COLLECTIF AGGIORNAMENTO HISTOIRE-GÉOGRAPHIE, ASSOCIATION DES PROFESSEURS DE SCIENCES ÉCONOMIQUES ET SOCIALES (APSES), ASSOCIATION DES PROFESSEURES D’HISTOIRE-GEOGRAPHIE (APHG), ASSOCIATION DES JOURNALISTES ECRIVAINS POUR LA NATURE ET L’ECOLOGIE (JNE), ASSOCIATION DES JOURNALISTES SCIENTIFIQUES DE LA PRESSE D’INFORMATION (AJSPI) CFDT JOURNALISTES, REVUE CONTRETEMPS, LA CGT, COLLECTIF BIENVENUE, CONVENTION POUR UNE REPUBLIQUE ECOLOGIQUE, LES ECONOMISTES ATTERES, INTERET A AGIR, EDITIONS AGONE, EDITIONS DU DETOUR, EDITIONS LIBERTALIA, EDITIONS UTOPIA, EDITIONS DIVERGENCES, EDITIONS ARCANE 17, KIKLOS EDITIONS, EDITIONS DU CROQUANT, EDITIONS SYLLEPSES, EDITIONS AU DIABLE VAUVERT, EDITIONS DU FAUBOURG, EDITIONS DE L’ECHIQUIER, EDITIONS MF, REVUE ECARTS D’IDENTITE - MIGRATION EGALITE INTERCULTURALITE, FAKIR, FÉDÉRATION DE PARIS DE LA LIGUE DES DROITS DE L’HOMME, LA FCPE, FRUSTRATION MAGAZINE, FÉDÉRATION NATIONALE DE LA MAISON DES POTES , FONDATION COPERNIC, JOURNAL CQFD, LA MAISON DES POTES, LA REVUE DESSINEE, LA REVUE REGARDS, LE MEDIA, LE QUOTIDIEN AOC, LE SYNDICAT NATIONAL DES JOURNALISTES, LE SYNDICAT NATIONAL DES JOURNALISTES CGT , LES CEMEA, LES JOURS , L’OBSERVATOIRE DES MULTINATIONALES , LA MAISON DES POTES - MAISON DE L’EGALITE, MOUVEMENT CONTRE LE RACISME ET POUR L’AMITIE ENTRE LES PEUPLES, MOUVEMENT UTOPIA, LES MIDIS DU MIE, OSONS CAUSER, OBSERVATOIRE NATIONAL DE L’EXTREME-DROITE, POLITIS, PRENONS LA UNE, REPORTERRE, REPORTERS EN COLERE, SDJ DE MEDIAPART, SECTION CGT DE MEDIAPART, SOCIETE DES PERSONNELS DE L’HUMA, SOLIDAIRES, YOUPRESS, MENSUEL LE RAVI, REVUE MEMOIRES EN JEU, REVUE MULTITUDES, COLLECTIF NATIONAL POUR LE DROIT DES FEMMES, SOCIÉTÉ DES REDACTEURS DE L’OBS, COLLECTIF INFORMER N’EST PAS UN DÉLIT (INPD), LIMBO, REFLETS.INFO, PRIX ALBERT LONDRES, FEDERATION INTERNATIONALE DES JOURNALISTES, FÉDÉRATION EUROPÉENNE DES JOURNALISTES

, CONFEDERATION NATIONALE DU LOGEMENT, REVUE EN ATTENDANT NADEAU LA ZEP (ZONE D’EXPRESSION POPULAIRE), COLLECTIF LES MIDIS DU MIE, RADIO LA CLÉ DES ONDES, NANTES RÉVOLTÉE, UNION DES CLUBS DE LA PRESSE DE FRANCE ET FRANCOPHONES (UCP2F), LES MOUTONS ÉLECTRIQUES, LA SCJ DE SUD OUEST, LA SOCIÉTÉ DES JOURNALISTES DE 60 MILLIONS DE CONSOMMATEURS, L’ASSOCIATION UN BOUT DES MÉDIAS, VIGILANCE ET INITIATIVES SYNDICALES ANTIFASCISTES (VISA),

Personalities :

Laure Abramowitch, avocate, Intérêt à Agir

Michel Agier, anthropologue

Sabrina Alaouchiche, présidente de "Egale", coordinatrice du réseau européen des ONG antiracistes "United for equality"

Pierre Alferi, écrivain

Arié Alimi, avocat

Cécile Allegra, documentariste

Paul Alliès, professeur émérite à l’université de Montpellier, président de la Convention pour la 6e République

Antonin Amado, Rédacteur en chef Politis

Patrick Amand, auteur

Emmanuelle Amar, épidémiologiste

Pouria Amirshahi, président de Politis

Jean-Loup Amselle, anthropologue

Diego Arrabal, auteur

Antoine Artous,

Gwenaëlle Aubry, écrivaine

Emma Audrey, journaliste à Media 25 et Radio Bip

Ngary Ba, avocat

Bertrand Badie, professeur émérite Sciences Po

jean-Christophe Bailly, écrivain

Guillaume Balas, ancien député européen

Loïc Ballarini, enseignant chercheur

Richard Banégas, professeur de science politique

Aziz Barkaoui, militant des droits humains

Allan Barte, dessinateur

Pierre-Emmanuel Barré, humoriste

Alexandra Baudelot, critique d’art, commissaire

Arno bertina, écrivain

Laurence Biberfeld, auteure

Stéphane Bileau, Auteur BD

Marie-Christine Blandin, ex présidente de la commission CCEC (culture éducation et médias) du Sénat

Stéphane Beaud, sociologue

Tamara Ben Ari, Chercheuse en agronomie globale

Mohammed Benchaabane, éducateur, président de la fédération nationale des maisons des potes

Judith Bernard, enseignante et metteuse en scène

Bertrand Bernard, cofondateur des éditions du Détour

Olivier Berné, Astrophysicien

Magali Bessone, Professeure de philosophie

Eric Beynel, fondation Copernic

Loïc Blondiaux, politiste

François Bonnet, journaliste et président du Fonds pour une presse libre (FPL)

Patrick Bouchain, architecte

Taha Bouhafs, journaliste Le Média

William Bourdon, avocat

Dominique Bourg, philosophe

Sylvain Bourmeau, journaliste, directeur d’AOC

Vincent Brengarth, avocat

Geneviève Brisac, écrivaine

Vincent Broqua, écrivain

Michel Broué, mathématicien

Dorothée Browaeys, auteure et journaliste scientifique, Présidente TEK4life

fabienne Brugère, philosophe

Gaël Brustier, politologue

André Burguière, Directeur d’études émérite à l’EHESS-Paris

Valérie Cabanes, juriste internationaliste

Eric Cabanis reporter photographe

Julia Cagé, économiste

Dominique Cardon, sociologue

Paul Cassia, professeur des universités

Barbara Cassin philosophe

Christophe Cassou, Directeur de Recherche au CNRS

Antoine Catel, humanitaire, militant des droits humains

Rosemonde Cathala, auteure

David Cayla, économiste attéré

Pierre-Antoine Cazau, avocat

Bernard Chambaz, écrivain

Patrick Chamoiseau, écrivain

Lucas Chancel, economiste

Jean-Luc Chappey, historien

Yannick Chazareng, auteur

Christophe Charle, historien

Olivier Christin, historien

Laurent Cibien, documentariste

Yves Citton, co-directeur de la revue Multitudes

Hélène Cixous, écrivaine

Dominique Colas, professeur émérite

Benoît Collombat, journaliste à radio-France

Maxime Combes économiste

Jean-Louis Comolli, cinéaste

Philippe Corcuff, politiste

Claudine Cordani, ex-journaliste, autrice et artiste.

Marie Cosnay, écrivaine

Philippe Coulangeon, sociologue

Pierre Cours-Salies, sociologue, éditions Syllepses

Guillaume Courty, Professeur de Science politique

Saskia Cousin, sociologue

Leyla Dakhli, historienne

Pierre Dardot, philosophe

Marie Darrieussecq, autrice

Kéthévane Davrichewy, écrivaine

Julia Deck, romancière

Caroline De Haas, militante féministe

Guy Deslauriers, réalisateur

Marie Desplechin, écrivaine

Christine Détrez, sociologue

Laurence De Cock, historienne, enseignante

Eléonore Delatouche Biotteau, Directrice générale d’Intérêt à Agir

Anne-Laure Delatte, Chercheure au CNRS

Gilles Del Pappas, auteur

Jean-Paul Demoule, archéologue

Virginie Despentes, écrivaine

Patrick Dewdney, écrivain

Jean-François Diana, Enseignant-chercheur

Thierry Discepolo, éditeur, éditions Agone

Suzanne Doppelt, écrivaine

François Dubet, sociologue

Jean-Pierre Dubois, professeur de droit public retraité

David Dufresne, écrivain et réalisateur

Lionel Duroy, écrivain

Mathias Echenay, créateur et directeur de la maison indépendante La Volte

Jean-Paul Engelibert, professeur de littérature comparée

Mathias Enthoven, directeur des programmes et du numérique de Blast

Renaud Epstein, sociologue

Didier Epsztajn, animateur du blog « entre les lignes entre les mots"

Annie Ernaux, autrice

Olivier Ertzscheid, enseignant chercheur en info-com

Jean-Louis Fabiani, sociologue

Eric Fassin, sociologue

Elsa Faucillon, députée

Jeanne Favret-Saada, anthropologue

Christophe Fiat, écrivain

Adèle Flaux Réalisatrice

Laurent Fourchard, Directeur de recherche à Sciences-Po

Nicolas Framont, Rédacteur en chef de Frustration magazine

Julien Fretel, politiste

jean-Michel Frodon, journaliste

jean Gadrey, économiste

Bastien Gallet, écrivain et critique

Anne-Marie Garat, écrivaine

Raphaël Garrigos, directeur de la rédaction des Jours

Geneviève Garrigos, ancienne présidente d’Amnesty international

Charles Gassot, auteur, producteur

Laurent Gayer, Directeur de recherche CNRS

Dominique Gauzin-Müller, auteure et critique d’architecture

Daniel Gaxie, politiste

François Gemenne, universitaire

Mathilde Girard, psychanalyste, écrivaine

Samuel Gontier, journaliste

Michel Grappe pédopsychiatre

Alain Gresh, journaliste

Aliou Gueye, président de la Maison des Potes de Béziers

Kamel Hakkar, président de Radio Sud Besançon

Jean-Marie Harribey, économiste

Emmanuelle Heidsieck, romancière.

Stéphanie Hennette Vauchez, professeure de droit public

Cédric Herrou, Emmaus Roya

Béatrice Hibou, directrice de recherche CNRS

Sylvestre Huet, journaliste

Philippe Huneman, Directeur de recherche, CNRS

Romain Huret, historien

Aliocha Imhoff, maître de conférences

Liora Israël, sociologue

Sabine Issehane, économiste, économistes atterrés

Chantal Jaquet, philosophe

Catherine Jeandel, océanologue

Kamel jendoubi, président d’honneur d’EuromedDroit

Pablo Jensen, chercheur au CNRS

Jean Jouzel, climatologue

Inès Jorgensen, auteure, traductrice

Serge Kaganski, journaliste freelance

Jérôme Karsenti, avocat

Aram Kebabdjian, écrivain

Hervé Kempf, journaliste

Raphaël Kempf, avocat

Yannick Kergoat, Réalisateur

Nathalie Kuperman, écrivaine

Anne Lafont, historienne de l’art et directrice d’études à l’EHESS

Bernard Lahire, sociologue

Michel Lallement, sociologue

Emmanuelle Lallement, Anthropologue

Baptiste Lanaspèze, éditeur

Bernard Landau, Architecte Urbaniste

Mathilde Larrère, historienne, enseignante

Mathieu Larnaudie, écrivain

Pierre Lascoumes, auteur

Jérôme Latta, journaliste

Christian Laval, sociologue

Françoise Lavocat, professeure de littérature comparée

Sandra Laugier, philosophe

Sylvain Laurens, enseignant-chercheur

Linda Lê, écrivaine

Guillaume Leblanc, philosophe

Jérôme Lèbre, philosophe, essayiste

Béatrice Leca, écrivaine

Marc Lecarpentier, auteur

Rémi Lefèbvre, politiste

Olivier Legrain, industriel

Christian Lehmann, médecin, écrivain

Claude Lelièvre, historien

Michel Leprêtre, président du Grand Orly Seine Bièvre

Inès Léraud,

Lucas Lévy Lajeunesse, professeur de philosophie

Hélène L’Heuillet, philosophe et psychanalyste

André Loez, historien

Emily Loizeau, Artiste- autrice compositrice interprète

Marielle Macé, directrice de recherche au CNRS

Henri Maler, co-fondateur d’Acrimed

Noël Mamère, ancien journaliste et homme politique

Philippe Mangeot, enseignant

Philippe Marlière, politiste

Eric Marty, écrivain, universitaire

Myriam Marzouki, metteure en scène

Juliette Mathieu, cofondatrice des éditions du Détour

Jérôme Mathieu, président de Les potes en Limousin

Hugues mathieu, président de la maison des potes de limoges

Frédérique Matonti, politiste

Laurent Mauduit, journaliste, co-fondateur de Mediapart

Gérard Mauger, sociologue

Marion Mazauric, directrice des éditions Au Diable Vauvert

Sarah Mazouz, sociologue au CNRS

Dominique Meda, sociologue

Guillaume Meurice, humoriste

Philippe Meirieu, président des CEMEA

Philippe Mesnard, professeur de littérature

Céline Minard, écrivaine

Jean-Claude Monod, philosophe

Joëlle Moreau, Présidente de AC ! Gironde

Corinne Morel Darleux, autrice

Cécile Moscovitz, AOC

Yann Moulier Boutang, philosophe

Marwan Muhammad, auteur, statisticien

Laure Murat, historienne

Agathe Nadimi, enseignante-chercheuse, Fondatrice et présidente de l’association les midis du mie

Véronique Nahoum-Grappe, Chercheure en sciences humaines et sociales

Sélim Nassib, écrivain

Julie Neveux, linguiste

Jean Louis Nogaro directeur des Editions du Caïman

Albert Ogien, directeur de recherche émerite au CNRS

Jean-Pierre OLIVIER de SARDAN, Anthropologue, Directeur de recherche émérite au CNRS

Yves Pagès, écrivain & éditeur (Verticales)

Philippe Paternolli, auteur

Sylvain Pattieu, historien et écrivain

Christian Paul, co-fondateur du festival des idées

Célie Pauthe, Metteure en scène

Martyne PERROT, sociologue

Thomas Perroud, Professeur de droit public

Charles Piaget, militant syndical ( LIP )

Thomas Piketty, économiste

Pablo Pillaud-Vivien, journaliste

Eric Piolle, maire de Grenoble

Lucie Pinson, fondatrice de Reclaim Finance

Florent Planas, Directeur de l’engagement citoyen Oxfam France

Edwy Plenel, président de Mediapart

Alain Policar, politologue

Thomas Portes, président de l’observatoire de l’extrême-droite

Emmanuel Poupard, premier secrétaire général du SNJ

Mathilde Pousseo, militante

Raphaël Pradeau, Porte-parole d’Attac

Jean-Yves Pranchère, professeur de théorie politique

Denis Pryen fondateur des éditions l’Harmattan

Pierre Puchot, Auteur, réalisateur, journaliste

Anne Querrien, co-directrice de la rédaction, revue Multitudes

Kantuta Quiros, professeure de théorie de l’art,

Christophe Ramaux, économiste, économistes atterrés

Matthieu Rémy, écrivain

Mily Renaudeau, militante

Judith Revel, professeure des universités (philosophe et anthropologue)

Fabrice Riceputi, historien

Michèle Riot-Sarcey, historienne

Mireille Rivalland, directrice des éditions inde L’Atalante à Nantes

Jean-Baptiste Rivoire, journaliste

Denis Robert, directeur de la rédaction de Blast

Isabelle Roberts, présidente des Jours

François Robinet, historien

Sébastian Roché, directeur de recherche au CNRS

Suzy Rojtman, porte parole du Collectif National pour les Droits des Femmes

Barbara Romagnan, ancienne députée

Olivia Rosenthal, écrivaine

Pierre Rosanvallon, professeur émérite au collège de France

Sandrine Roudaut, cofondatrice des éditions La Mer Salée

Dominique Rousseau

Agnès Rousseaux, directrice de Politis

Martin Rueff, professeur à l’université de Genève, poète, traducteur et philosophe

Natascha Rudolf, metteuse en scène

Lionel Ruffel, professeur de littérature générale et comparée et de création littéraire

Rachel Saada, avocate

Marie-Caroline Saglio-Yatzimirsky, Anthropologue, Inalco

Arnaud Saint Martin, sociologue

Christian Salmon, écrivain

Lydie Salvayre, écrivaine

Boris Samuel, politiste

Gisèle Sapiro, sociologue

Frédéric Sawicki, politiste

olivier Scaglia, journaliste

Camille Schmoll, géographe

Daniel Schneidermann, journaliste

Claire Sécail, historienne des médias

Romaric Seguin, comédien

Véronique Sehier, féministe

Marie Sellier, auteure et ancienne présidente de la SGDL.

Jérôme Sion, Vice President Occitanie Livres et Lecture

Anthony Smith, responsable syndical

Fred Sochard, dessinateur

Michel Soudais, rédacteur en chef adjoint, Politis

Henri Sterdyniak, économistes atterrés

Jean Stern, journaliste

Philippe Stierlin, auteur

Didier Supplisson, avocat, Intérêt à agir

Peter Szendy, philosophe

Francis Tabouret, écrivain

Danielle Tartakowsky, historienne

Nathalie Tehio, avocate

Elise Thiébaut, autrice, journaliste

Isabelle This Saint-Jean, économiste

Emmanuel Tibloux, Directeur de l’Ecole nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs

Catherine Tissier, cinéaste

Samuel Thomas, juriste, président de la maison des potes, maison de l’égalité

Camille de Toledo, écrivain

Agnès Troublé, dite agnès b, styliste, galeriste et collectionneuse

Gilberte Tsai, directrice de collection aux éditions Bayard

fabienne Tsai, auteure, chercheure

Emmanuel Vaillant, journaliste

Julien Vanhee, Maison des potes de Rouen, conseiller principal d’éducation

Marie-Christine Vergiat, ancienne députée europeenne

Alexandre Viala, juriste

Dominique Vidal journaliste, historien

Marie-Pierre Vieu, directrice des éditions Arcane 17

Jérôme Vincent, éditeur

Emmanuel Vire, Secrétaire général du syndicat national des journalistes CGT (SNJ-CGT)

François Vitrani Président de l’Institut du Tout-Monde

Eric Vuillard, écrivain

Sophie Wauquier, universitaire

Djamel Wazizi, maison des potes de Grenoble, agent municipal

Louis Weber, éditions du Croquant

Catherine Wihtol de Wenden, directrice de recherches CNRS

Usul & Ost, journalistes

Cécile Wajsbrot, écrivaine

Dork Zabunyan, enseignant-chercheur

Edouard Zambeaux, journaliste

Valérie Zenatti, écrivaine

Henriette Zoughebi Vice présidente honoraire du Conseil régional d’Ile de France

